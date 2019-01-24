(PATCH) A Colorado metal packaging company made its debut on Forbes’ list of the best employers for diversity in 2019 and claimed the No.1 spot. The rankings are Forbes’ second edition of the annual list.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to compile the rankings. The magazine says 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees were surveyed to come up with the final rankings and 14 Michigan companies made the list.

The No.1 company on the list is Ball, a 139-year-old business located in Broomfield, Colorado.

Writing about Ball, Forbes said that the company’s “commitment to diversity and inclusion starts at the very top.” The company has nine employee resource groups that represent diverse and minority populations. These groups host events to advance their respective missions, Forbes writes. The company has a host of other initiatives that it employs to promote diversity and inclusion. (You can read more about it on Forbes.)

The Michigan employers that made Forbes’ list in 2019 are:

Consumers Energy

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan

Stryker

General Motors

Ford Motor

DowDuPont

Whirlpool

Amway

Michigan State University

Quicken Loans

Gentex

Magna International

Bosch

Acument Global Technologies

