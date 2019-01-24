Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
08-13-19-22-28-31
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
Poker Lotto
4C-9C-2H-8S-9S
Midday Daily 3
3-3-1
Midday Daily 4
7-1-1-1
Daily 3
8-4-5
Daily 4
6-3-2-3
Fantasy 5
09-13-17-32-38
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
03-04-05-10-15-21-22-25-27-29-34-39-47-52-53-63-64-66-68-69-75-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Powerball
23-25-47-48-50, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
