DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

08-13-19-22-28-31

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

Poker Lotto

4C-9C-2H-8S-9S

Midday Daily 3

3-3-1

Midday Daily 4

7-1-1-1

Daily 3

8-4-5

Daily 4

6-3-2-3

Fantasy 5

09-13-17-32-38

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

03-04-05-10-15-21-22-25-27-29-34-39-47-52-53-63-64-66-68-69-75-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

23-25-47-48-50, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

