(PATCH) Peppa Pig fans rejoice! Pig World of Play, a unique indoor family attraction, is coming to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, in 2019.

Peppa Pig World of Play, which will launch its first attraction in the US in Dallas Fort Worth early this year,is a new indoor play center designed specifically to give pre-school children an exciting opportunity to step into the magical world of Peppa Pig and have fun with their favorite little piggy in a unique setting packed full of oinktastic activities. The attraction, will take families on an unforgettable journey where they can join Peppa and her friends to explore and interact with instantly recognizable locations from the show in a number of colorful playscapes that have each been lovingly recreated from the hugely popular animated series.

In the permanent indoor attraction, little ones will be immersed in the world of Peppa Pigas they visit ten amazing play areasthat will ignite their imaginations. There will also be a theater, gift shop, facilities for families to relax and play and plenty of photo opportunities. Expect lots of snorts and giggles from everyone and, of course, plenty of muddy puddles!

Operated by global leisure giant Merlin under a licensing agreement with eOne, the owner of the Peppa Pigbrand, Peppa Pig World of Play is set to open to the public in 2019.

“The universally loved Peppa Pigbrand offers us the chance to create a truly magical experience for our youngest visitors and families,” said Mike Vallis, Merlin Entertainments Divisional Director – New Brands. “By giving fans a unique opportunity to step into the incredible world of this hugely popular little piggy and encouraging them to discover, explore and play, we are confident that Peppa Pig World of Play will become a popular destination for families in Michigan.

Click here to continue.