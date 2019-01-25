(PATCH) Metro Detroit saw 757 pedestrian deaths between 2008 and 2017 and has been ranked the 18th most dangerous state in the country for pedestrians.

That’s according to a new report released Wednesday by Smart Growth America. The Washington, D.C.-based organization says it advocates for people who want to live and work in great neighborhoods and believes in “smart growth solutions.” In the 2019 edition of “Dangerous By Design,” the authors say more than 49,000 people were hit and killed by drivers in America between 2008 and 2017. That’s about 13 people every day.

“It’s the equivalent of a jumbo jet full of people crashing — with no survivors — every single month,” the report said. And that number is growing.

In the past decade, pedestrian deaths climbed 35 percent, with 2016 and 2017 accounting for the two highest years since 1990.

“What this report shows is that our streets aren’t getting safer,” the authors wrote.

The report ranks states and metro areas using an index that measures how deadly it is for pedestrians based on the number of deaths. The index accounts for population as well as the share of people who walk to work.

The researchers highlighted that pedestrians in the South are particularly unsafe, with the region accounting for nine of the 10 most dangerous states for pedestrians.

Florida, with an index score of 182, ranked as the most dangerous state for pedestrians. The “Sunshine State” is home to a whopping eight of the 10 most dangerous metros, including Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, the most dangerous metro in America.

Most Dangerous States For Pedestrians

Florida Alabama Delaware Louisiana Mississippi Georgia New Mexico Texas Arizona South Carolina

