DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
21-29-30-32-45, Lucky Ball: 10
Poker Lotto
AD-3D-3H-4H-10H
Midday Daily 3
6-1-5
Midday Daily 4
2-4-0-5
Daily 3
5-3-9
Daily 4
1-0-6-5
Fantasy 5
07-09-20-25-27
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
03-09-11-12-14-16-18-20-21-27-30-35-44-48-55-57-60-64-67-73-77-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
