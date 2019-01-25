Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

21-29-30-32-45, Lucky Ball: 10

Poker Lotto

AD-3D-3H-4H-10H

Midday Daily 3

6-1-5

Midday Daily 4

2-4-0-5

Daily 3

5-3-9

Daily 4

1-0-6-5

Fantasy 5

07-09-20-25-27

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-09-11-12-14-16-18-20-21-27-30-35-44-48-55-57-60-64-67-73-77-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

