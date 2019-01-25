OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Officials released the names of the two soldiers from Fort Bliss in Texas, who died during a military training accident in New Mexico.

The entire 1AD team is saddened by the tragic loss of two of our Iron Soldiers. Cpl. Cole Trevor Wixom, 24, & Pfc. Jamie R. Riley, 21, died as a result of injuries sustained following a training incident Jan. 22 @FortBlissTexas. We extend our condolences to their families. pic.twitter.com/hex2cHJAVL — 1st Armored Division (@1stArmoredDiv) January 24, 2019

24-year-old Cpl. Cole Trevor Wixom, from Bloomingdale, MI and 21-year-old Pfc. Jamie R. Riley from Fair Haven, New Jersey were fatally injured in Tuesday night’s collision between two Stryker vehicles at New Mexico’s McGregor Range.

They say seven other soldiers still are being treated for their injuries and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Wixom joined the Army in August 2016 and Riley enlisted in January 2018.

