By Norm Elrod

(CBS LA/CBS Local) — Super Bowl LIII, the biggest game of the NFL season and among the biggest on the sports calendar, will be played in Atlanta on February 3. The finer points of the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams matchup will be hashed out in detail in the days leading up to the big game.

But the Super Bowl is more than a sporting event. It is a cultural event as well, a de facto holiday to break up those winter doldrums. Beyond the multitudes of rabid football fans, the game also attracts the more casual fan, who may need a little more incentive to pay attention.

We’re all familiar with the football squares game, played at every Super Bowl party ever. But there’s so much more to wager on beyond point totals. Enter the proposition bet (prop bet), which focuses on things a little more tangential to the game’s actual outcome, such as who will score the first touchdown. The connection to the action on the field can be more tenuous than that.

A prop bet can focus on almost anything. And, as we’ve discovered, that is hardly an exaggeration. From the mundane to the outrageous, here is a random assortment of prop bets centered around Super Bowl LIII.

Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem for Super Bowl LIII.

How long will the national anthem be?

Over 1:45 (-140)/Under 1:45 (+100)

Will she forget or omit a word?

Yes (+300)/No (-500)

Every football game begins with a coin flip to determine possession.

What will be the result of the coin flip?

Heads (-105)/Tails (-105)

Sometimes fans look to steal the spotlight from players. But doing so can come with significant risk.

Will a fan run on the field?

Yes (+800)/No (-1500)

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling Super Bowl LIII for CBS.

Will either announcer use the term ‘Hotlanta’?

Yes/No

How many times will Nantz and Romo say the word ‘Gronk’?

Over 2.5 (+200)/Under 2.5 (-260)

Both the Patriots and Rams look likely score, as Super Bowl LIII doesn’t set up to be a defensive battle.

Will any player do the Floss as a touchdown celebration?

Yes (+450)/No (-750)

Maroon 5 is set to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl.

Will lead singer Adam Levine wear a leather jacket?

Yes (-200)/No (+160)

What color will Levine’s shirt be at the start of the show?

Black (-200)/Another Color (+150)

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is rumored to have gambled away millions of dollars.

What will be Mayweather’s largest wager on Super Bowl LIII?

Over/Under ($2 million)

