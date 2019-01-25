DETROIT (AP) – A 3-year old boy and his mother were driving northbound on Southfield Freeway near Joy Road around 7:30 when their car was hit by a bullet.

The boy remains in critical condition after being shot in the backseat of the car after being revived at Sinai Grace Hospital.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw says said it’s unclear whether the vehicle was targeted. He said the incident does not appear to be related to road rage.

Authorities temporarily closed the freeway to search for evidence. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

