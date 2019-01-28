Filed Under:basketball, Prep

How The Associated Press ranked high school boys basketball teams fared this past week, with records in parentheses:

Division 4

  1. Brimley (14-0) beat Engadine 79-67.
  2. Pellston (13-1) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 89-64, beat Indian River-Inland Lakes 69-51.
  3. Athens (11-1) lost to Bellevue 68-62.
  4. Camden-Frontier (11-2) vs. Pittsford, ppd., lost to Battle Creek St. Philip 47-44.
  5. Marcellus Howardsville Christian (13-1) lost to Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 85-69, beat Three Oaks River Valley 66-54.
  6. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (9-3) lost to Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 54-53, beat Wyoming Kelloggsville 61-54.
  7. Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-2) beat Metamora Evergreen, Ohio, 53-42.
  8. Bellevue (13-0) beat Athens 68-62.
  9. Martin (8-1) vs. Constantine, canc.
  10. Frankfort-Elberta (10-2) beat Benzie Central 52-56, OT.

Division 3

  1. Flint Beecher (12-2) beat Burton Bendle 91-60, lost to Detroit U-D Jesuit 70-69.
  2. Maple City Glen Lake (11-2) beat Buckley 85-39, lost to Williamston 75-58.
  3. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Bath, ppd., beat Potterville 63-48.
  4. Hanover-Horton (12-1) beat Jackson Lumen Christi 61-51, lost to toledo St. Francis De Sales, Ohio, 58-46.
  5. Iron Mountain (12-0) beat Negaunee 54-42.
  6. Quincy (12-0) beat Bronson 62-45, beat Springport 63-28.
  7. Detroit Pershing (14-1) beat Detroit Southeastern 80-65, beat Detroit Osborn 71-25.
  8. Sanford-Meridian (12-1) beat Carson City-Crystal 53-38, beat Beaverton 67-36.

(tie) Petersburg Summerfield (10-0) did not report.

  1. Unionville-Sebewaing (11-0) beat Bad Axe 46-37, beat Reese 59-39.

Division 2

  1. Benton Harbor (14-1) lost to Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 77-68.
  2. River Rouge (12-1) beat Harper Woods 56-46, beat Detroit HFA 83-35.
  3. Williamston (13-1) beat Maple City Glen lake 75-58, beat St. Johns 69-31.

(tie) New Haven (13-1) beat Grosse Pointe North 88-59, beat Warren Mott 64-37.

  1. Bridgeport (13-0) beat Saginaw Heritage 70-67, beat Birch Run 70-36, beat Carrollton 86-67.
  2. Otsego (13-0) beat South Haven 86-61.
  3. Alma (12-1) lost to Saginaw Swan Valley 61-60, OT, beat Midland Bullock Creek 73-60.
  4. Pontiac (13-1) beat Birmingham Seaholm 64-40.
  5. Grand Rapids Christian (10-2) beat Ada Forest Hills Eastern 60-57, lost to Wayland Union 59-53, OT.
  6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-2) beat Sparta 79-20, beat Spring Lake 81-54.

Division 1

  1. Detroit U-D Jesuit (12-2) beat Warren De La Salle 77-54, beat Troy Athens 82-39, beat Flint Beecher 70-69.
  2. Clarkston (12-2) beat Bloomfield Hills 73-42, beat Lake Orion 64-38.
  3. Roseville (13-1) beat Utica Eisenhower 79-56, beat Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 69-42.
  4. Detroit King (13-2) beat DCP-Northwestern 68-48, beat Detroit Western International 64-43.
  5. Saginaw (10-2) beat Midland 52-40, beat Romulus 81-68.
  6. Kalamazoo Central (9-1) did not report.
  7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (11-2) beat Grand Blanc 54-47.
  8. Detroit Catholic Central (10-3) beat Birmingham Brother Rice 67-50, beat Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 54-50, OT.
  9. Canton (11-1) beat Salem 74-39, beat Brighton 86-50.
  10. Detroit Cass Tech (10-5) beat Detroit Douglass 84-59, beat DCP-Northwestern 58-38.

