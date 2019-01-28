How The Associated Press ranked high school boys basketball teams fared this past week, with records in parentheses:

Division 4



Brimley (14-0) beat Engadine 79-67. Pellston (13-1) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 89-64, beat Indian River-Inland Lakes 69-51. Athens (11-1) lost to Bellevue 68-62. Camden-Frontier (11-2) vs. Pittsford, ppd., lost to Battle Creek St. Philip 47-44. Marcellus Howardsville Christian (13-1) lost to Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 85-69, beat Three Oaks River Valley 66-54. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (9-3) lost to Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 54-53, beat Wyoming Kelloggsville 61-54. Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-2) beat Metamora Evergreen, Ohio, 53-42. Bellevue (13-0) beat Athens 68-62. Martin (8-1) vs. Constantine, canc. Frankfort-Elberta (10-2) beat Benzie Central 52-56, OT.

Division 3



Flint Beecher (12-2) beat Burton Bendle 91-60, lost to Detroit U-D Jesuit 70-69. Maple City Glen Lake (11-2) beat Buckley 85-39, lost to Williamston 75-58. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Bath, ppd., beat Potterville 63-48. Hanover-Horton (12-1) beat Jackson Lumen Christi 61-51, lost to toledo St. Francis De Sales, Ohio, 58-46. Iron Mountain (12-0) beat Negaunee 54-42. Quincy (12-0) beat Bronson 62-45, beat Springport 63-28. Detroit Pershing (14-1) beat Detroit Southeastern 80-65, beat Detroit Osborn 71-25. Sanford-Meridian (12-1) beat Carson City-Crystal 53-38, beat Beaverton 67-36.

(tie) Petersburg Summerfield (10-0) did not report.

Unionville-Sebewaing (11-0) beat Bad Axe 46-37, beat Reese 59-39.

Division 2



Benton Harbor (14-1) lost to Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 77-68. River Rouge (12-1) beat Harper Woods 56-46, beat Detroit HFA 83-35. Williamston (13-1) beat Maple City Glen lake 75-58, beat St. Johns 69-31.

(tie) New Haven (13-1) beat Grosse Pointe North 88-59, beat Warren Mott 64-37.

Bridgeport (13-0) beat Saginaw Heritage 70-67, beat Birch Run 70-36, beat Carrollton 86-67. Otsego (13-0) beat South Haven 86-61. Alma (12-1) lost to Saginaw Swan Valley 61-60, OT, beat Midland Bullock Creek 73-60. Pontiac (13-1) beat Birmingham Seaholm 64-40. Grand Rapids Christian (10-2) beat Ada Forest Hills Eastern 60-57, lost to Wayland Union 59-53, OT. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-2) beat Sparta 79-20, beat Spring Lake 81-54.

Division 1



Detroit U-D Jesuit (12-2) beat Warren De La Salle 77-54, beat Troy Athens 82-39, beat Flint Beecher 70-69. Clarkston (12-2) beat Bloomfield Hills 73-42, beat Lake Orion 64-38. Roseville (13-1) beat Utica Eisenhower 79-56, beat Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 69-42. Detroit King (13-2) beat DCP-Northwestern 68-48, beat Detroit Western International 64-43. Saginaw (10-2) beat Midland 52-40, beat Romulus 81-68. Kalamazoo Central (9-1) did not report. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (11-2) beat Grand Blanc 54-47. Detroit Catholic Central (10-3) beat Birmingham Brother Rice 67-50, beat Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 54-50, OT. Canton (11-1) beat Salem 74-39, beat Brighton 86-50. Detroit Cass Tech (10-5) beat Detroit Douglass 84-59, beat DCP-Northwestern 58-38.

