How The Associated Press ranked high school girls basketball teams fared this past week, with records in parentheses:
- Adrian Lenawee Christian (12-1) beat Metamora Evergreen, Ohio 54-34, beat Ida 76-32.
- Kingston (11-1) beat Genesee 67-17.
- St. Ignace LaSalle (12-0) beat Brimley 85-19, beat Cedarville 69-28.
- Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (7-2) beat Beal City 76-28, lost to Carson City-Crystal 31-27.
- Bellevue (10-0) did not play.
- Gaylord St. Mary (9-1) beat Bellaire 47-23, beat Johannesburg-Lewiston 59-43.
- Athens (9-1) beat Battle Creek St. Philip 46-27.
- Portland St. Patrick (8-2) beat Vestaburg 62-16.
- Saginaw Nouvel (8-2) vs. Ithaca canc., beat Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42-37.
- Martin (6-1) vs. Constantine, canc.
- Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1) lost to Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 54-39, beat Potterville 58-23.
- Michigan Center (11-0) beat Manchester 57-25.
- Reese (10-1) beat Cass City 69-25, beat Unionville-Sebewaing 67-29.
- Sandusky (11-1) beat Brown City 48-43, OT, beat Capac 51-31.
- Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (9-4) lost to New Lothrop 47-41.
- Kent City (9-2) beat White Cloud 76-31.
- Hemlock (11-0) beat St. Louis 49-31, beat St. Charles 63-35.
- Flint Hamady (10-1) beat Byron 50-48, beat Lake Fenton 53-42.
- Niles Brandywine (10-1) beat New Buffalo 51-26, beat Berrien Springs 57-21.
- Adrian Madison (9-0) beat Ottawa Lake Whiteford 35-16.
- Detroit Edison(DEPSA) (12-2) beat Pewamo-Westphalia 54-39, beat Bay City Western 70-33.
- Kingsley (9-1) vs. Leland, ppd.
- Corunna (12-0) beat Chesaning 44-30, beat Goodrich 61-51.
- Edwardsburg (11-0) beat Three Rivers 45-20.
- Chelsea (12-0) beat Stockbridge 50-34, beat Tecumseh 35-30, beat Pinckney 56-23.
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) beat Sparta 54-44, beat Spring Lake 43-25.
- Hamilton (12-0) beat Byron Center 76-55, beat Hudsonville Unity Christian 55-24.
- Comstock (10-2) lost to Richland Gull Lake 48-39.
- Portland (8-1) beat Ionia 46-36.
(tie) Stanton Central Montcalm (10-0) beat Grant 79-45.
- Saginaw Heritage (11-0) beat Reed City 63-23.
- East Lansing (12-0) beat St. Johns 65-28, beat Lansing Waverly 82-25.
- Grand Haven (11-0) beat Caledonia 57-20, beat East Kentwood 78-55.
- Bloomfield Hills Marian (11-0) beat Dearborn Divine Child 55-30, beat Farmington Hills Mercy 48-35.
- DeWitt (11-1) beat Traverse City Central 53-24.
- Walled Lake Western (12-0) beat Walled Lake Central 50-42, beat White Lake Lakeland 56-24.
- Wayne Memorial (10-1) beat Livonia Churchill 60-11, beat Dearborn 77-34.
- Grosse Pointe North (11-1) beat Macomb Dakota 57-40, beat Utica Eisenhower 47-23.
- Detroit King (11-0) vs. Detroit Cass Tech ppd., beat DCP-Northwestern 65-11.
