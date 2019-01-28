How The Associated Press ranked high school girls basketball teams fared this past week, with records in parentheses:

Division 4



Adrian Lenawee Christian (12-1) beat Metamora Evergreen, Ohio 54-34, beat Ida 76-32. Kingston (11-1) beat Genesee 67-17. St. Ignace LaSalle (12-0) beat Brimley 85-19, beat Cedarville 69-28. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (7-2) beat Beal City 76-28, lost to Carson City-Crystal 31-27. Bellevue (10-0) did not play. Gaylord St. Mary (9-1) beat Bellaire 47-23, beat Johannesburg-Lewiston 59-43. Athens (9-1) beat Battle Creek St. Philip 46-27. Portland St. Patrick (8-2) beat Vestaburg 62-16. Saginaw Nouvel (8-2) vs. Ithaca canc., beat Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42-37. Martin (6-1) vs. Constantine, canc.

Division 3



Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1) lost to Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 54-39, beat Potterville 58-23. Michigan Center (11-0) beat Manchester 57-25. Reese (10-1) beat Cass City 69-25, beat Unionville-Sebewaing 67-29. Sandusky (11-1) beat Brown City 48-43, OT, beat Capac 51-31. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (9-4) lost to New Lothrop 47-41. Kent City (9-2) beat White Cloud 76-31. Hemlock (11-0) beat St. Louis 49-31, beat St. Charles 63-35. Flint Hamady (10-1) beat Byron 50-48, beat Lake Fenton 53-42. Niles Brandywine (10-1) beat New Buffalo 51-26, beat Berrien Springs 57-21. Adrian Madison (9-0) beat Ottawa Lake Whiteford 35-16.

Division 2



Detroit Edison(DEPSA) (12-2) beat Pewamo-Westphalia 54-39, beat Bay City Western 70-33. Kingsley (9-1) vs. Leland, ppd. Corunna (12-0) beat Chesaning 44-30, beat Goodrich 61-51. Edwardsburg (11-0) beat Three Rivers 45-20. Chelsea (12-0) beat Stockbridge 50-34, beat Tecumseh 35-30, beat Pinckney 56-23. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) beat Sparta 54-44, beat Spring Lake 43-25. Hamilton (12-0) beat Byron Center 76-55, beat Hudsonville Unity Christian 55-24. Comstock (10-2) lost to Richland Gull Lake 48-39. Portland (8-1) beat Ionia 46-36.

(tie) Stanton Central Montcalm (10-0) beat Grant 79-45.

Division 1



Saginaw Heritage (11-0) beat Reed City 63-23. East Lansing (12-0) beat St. Johns 65-28, beat Lansing Waverly 82-25. Grand Haven (11-0) beat Caledonia 57-20, beat East Kentwood 78-55. Bloomfield Hills Marian (11-0) beat Dearborn Divine Child 55-30, beat Farmington Hills Mercy 48-35. DeWitt (11-1) beat Traverse City Central 53-24. Walled Lake Western (12-0) beat Walled Lake Central 50-42, beat White Lake Lakeland 56-24. Wayne Memorial (10-1) beat Livonia Churchill 60-11, beat Dearborn 77-34. Grosse Pointe North (11-1) beat Macomb Dakota 57-40, beat Utica Eisenhower 47-23. Detroit King (11-0) vs. Detroit Cass Tech ppd., beat DCP-Northwestern 65-11.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.