DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
QC-AS-3D-2S-3S
Midday Daily 3
3-5-5
Midday Daily 4
6-4-4-0
Daily 3
6-8-2
Daily 4
7-6-6-5
Fantasy 5
04-05-12-34-39
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
Keno
01-02-09-11-12-20-21-28-30-32-33-37-49-53-60-61-63-66-72-75-76-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
