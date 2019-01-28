Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

QC-AS-3D-2S-3S

Midday Daily 3

3-5-5

Midday Daily 4

6-4-4-0

Daily 3

6-8-2

Daily 4

7-6-6-5

Fantasy 5

04-05-12-34-39

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

Keno

01-02-09-11-12-20-21-28-30-32-33-37-49-53-60-61-63-66-72-75-76-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

