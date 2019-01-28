Filed Under:2019, NAIAS, North American Auto Show

DETROIT (CBS Deroit/AP) The numbers are in and the final winter North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) had over 750-thousand people in attendance.

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 09: Ford executives and the Ford Explorer team pose with the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer SUV at its reveal at Ford Field on January 9, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The new 2020 Explorer is the sixth generation of Ford’s all-time best-selling SUV. The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) begins January 14 with a press preview, and opens to the general public January 19. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The 16-day period gave attendees a peek behind the curtain of the latest mobility innovations, including industry-shaping announcements and global reveals. People from around the world were able to experience what the new product and technology buzz was all about.

Total ticketed attendance for this years show was 774,179. Official reports the 2019 show has an estimated economic impact of $430 million to the regional economy.  To put that in perspective the impact of the entire show is equivalent to holding nearly two NFL Super Bowls a year in Detroit.

Musicians from the Detroit Chamber Orchestra provided entertainment ahead of Lincoln Motors press conference in Los Angeles, California on November 28, 2018 at Automobility LA, formerly the LA Auto Show Press and Trade Days. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

“Detroit displayed every facet of the mobility industry over the past two weeks, welcoming visitors from across the globe,” said 2019 NAIAS Chairman Bill Golling. “From startups showcasing their innovative technologies to executive discussions on a driverless future to industry giants standing on the world stage revealing brand-defining products and technologies, NAIAS was an incredible platform for one of the most exciting times in the history of our industry.”

