DETROIT (CBS Deroit/AP) The numbers are in and the final winter North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) had over 750-thousand people in attendance.

The 16-day period gave attendees a peek behind the curtain of the latest mobility innovations, including industry-shaping announcements and global reveals. People from around the world were able to experience what the new product and technology buzz was all about.

Total ticketed attendance for this years show was 774,179. Official reports the 2019 show has an estimated economic impact of $430 million to the regional economy. To put that in perspective the impact of the entire show is equivalent to holding nearly two NFL Super Bowls a year in Detroit.

“Detroit displayed every facet of the mobility industry over the past two weeks, welcoming visitors from across the globe,” said 2019 NAIAS Chairman Bill Golling. “From startups showcasing their innovative technologies to executive discussions on a driverless future to industry giants standing on the world stage revealing brand-defining products and technologies, NAIAS was an incredible platform for one of the most exciting times in the history of our industry.”

