DETROIT (CBSDetroit/PATCH) Wayne State University closed Monday at 1:30 p.m. due to severe weather conditions, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Remaining open will be the president’s office and all housing facilities.

You can the school’s website for more details.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Midnight Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop into the negatives this week as Michigan braces for its harshest cold front since 1994. Read the forecast here.

All State of Michigan offices in the Lower Peninsula also closed Monday.

Click here for the latest.