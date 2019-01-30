RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – After a fire at a gas compressor station in Macomb County, Consumers Energy is asking customers to reduce their use of natural gas today.

As a result of an unexpected incident at a Gas Compressor station this morning in Southeast Michigan, we are asking customers to temporarily reduce natural gas usage at this time. Details: https://t.co/1maAgO12gL. — Consumers Energy (@ConsumersEnergy) January 30, 2019

Consumers says all gas flow from the station was shut off, and it activated natural gas peaking storage fields to help meet the demand for gas to heat homes and businesses.

Residents and businesses can reduce gas usage by doing the following:



LOOK AT THERMOSTAT SETTINGS: Save energy while staying warm by setting your heat to a lower temperature. Use your programmable thermostat to set your heat at 65 degrees when you are home and 62 degrees when you are away for less than 5 hours.

BUSINESS REDUCTION OF PROCESSES: The company is also encouraging industrial and business customers to temporarily reduce processes.

SEAL & SHUT WINDOWS AND DOORS: Check for leaks in your windows and doors by feeling around for cool air. Also, please ensure all windows and doors are closed tightly.

