DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Free bus rides are being offered in Detroit as part of efforts to keep people warm during dangerously cold weather.

The Detroit Department of Transportation promoted the rides on social media. Temperatures dropped to minus 6 degrees in Detroit on Wednesday morning.

For a complete schedule and route of the DDOT, please click here.

The National Weather Service says the previous record low for the day in Detroit was minus 4 degrees on Jan. 30, 1951.

