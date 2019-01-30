DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Free bus rides are being offered in Detroit as part of efforts to keep people warm during dangerously cold weather.
The Detroit Department of Transportation promoted the rides on social media. Temperatures dropped to minus 6 degrees in Detroit on Wednesday morning.
People walk past a painting of Aretha Franklin on a wall on Fenkell Avenue on January 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. – Millions of Americans braced Tuesday for a dangerous polar vortex which began to settle over a large swath of the United States, threatening to set new records as schools and businesses closed and authorities warned of frostbite. Temperatures in almost a dozen states stretching over 1,200 miles from the Dakotas to Ohio were forecast to be the coldest in a generation, if not on record. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
For a complete schedule and route of the DDOT, please click here.
The National Weather Service says the previous record low for the day in Detroit was minus 4 degrees on Jan. 30, 1951.
A person with a walker goes over snow as they cross Canfield Avenue on January 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. – Millions of Americans braced Tuesday for a dangerous polar vortex which began to settle over a large swath of the United States, threatening to set new records as schools and businesses closed and authorities warned of frostbite. Temperatures in almost a dozen states stretching over 1,200 miles from the Dakotas to Ohio were forecast to be the coldest in a generation, if not on record. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
