DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
07-12-13-27-44-47
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
Poker Lotto
KH-KS-2C-8D-10H
Midday Daily 3
8-9-7
Midday Daily 4
7-2-8-7
Daily 3
7-1-9
Daily 4
2-3-0-1
Fantasy 5
01-13-22-30-34
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
09-10-17-19-22-23-24-32-36-37-38-43-48-52-53-54-61-67-71-72-75-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.