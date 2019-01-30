Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

07-12-13-27-44-47

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Poker Lotto

KH-KS-2C-8D-10H

Midday Daily 3

8-9-7

Midday Daily 4

7-2-8-7

Daily 3

7-1-9

Daily 4

2-3-0-1

Fantasy 5

01-13-22-30-34

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

09-10-17-19-22-23-24-32-36-37-38-43-48-52-53-54-61-67-71-72-75-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

