DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Schools across the midwest closed for at least one day this week, some schools got a little more creative than others in announcing the closings.

Swartz Creek Superintendent Ben Mainka and Principal Jim Kitchen took their announcement to the next level, they sang a parody of “Hallelujah,” and as of Wednesday evening, their video has almost 900,000 views.

”It’s a snow day, a winter cold day, stay home and just play, it’s a great family day.” The two followed it up on Wednesday, this time to the tune of “Let it Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

