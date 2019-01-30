Filed Under:polar vortex

DETROIT (AP) – Here’s a look at this week’s snowstorm and the effect on the United States, by the numbers:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 30: A woman walks along the lakefront as temperatures hovered around -20 degrees on January 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Businesses and schools have closed, Amtrak has suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights have been canceled and mail delivery has been suspended as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

22 – Number of states that recorded sub-zero temperatures Wednesday. Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York all saw temperatures that were below zero. New Hampshire also saw sub-zero temperatures at higher elevations. Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Idaho saw temperatures below zero as well, but not as a direct result of the surge of cold air that has hit the Upper Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 30: A jogger runs along the lakefront as temperature hung around -20 degrees on January 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Businesses and schools have closed, Amtrak has suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights have been canceled and mail delivery has been suspended as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

139 million – Roughly the number of people in the U.S. who were under a wind chill advisory or wind chill warning as of midday Wednesday, according to information from the National Weather Service.

10 – Number of states where mail delivery was suspended either statewide or in part due to dangerously cold conditions, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The affected states include Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 30: People walk through the falling snow in the Financial District, January 30, 2019 in New York City. The frigid air from the polar vortex in the Midwest will expand into the New York over the next few days. The city is under a wind chill advisory through Thursday morning, with possible wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

370 – Number of blood drives sponsored by the American Red Cross that had to be canceled nationwide due to winter weather. The Red Cross says these cancellations will lead to an estimated 11,600 in uncollected blood donations for the month of January, based on the expected number of potential donors at canceled drive locations.

94 -The difference in degrees between Wednesday morning’s low temperature in Key West, Iowa, and Key West, Florida. According to AccuWeather.com, the morning low in Key West, Florida, was 66 degrees. The morning low in Key West, Iowa, was minus 28.

1 – Number of zebras reported dead as a result of the extreme cold. Authorities in northern Indiana say a zebra was found dead Wednesday at a farm outside Delphi, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Another zebra on the farm survived.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 30: A cyclist waits in sub-zero temperatures for a traffic light to change on January 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Businesses and schools have closed, Amtrak has suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights have been canceled and mail delivery has been suspended as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

6 – Number of states that saw colder weather than the South Pole Wednesday. According to AccuWeather.com, the South Pole station registered a low of negative 26 (minus 32 Celsius) Wednesday morning. At that time, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois all had colder weather. It is the summer season in the southern hemisphere.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 30: Commuters walk through downtown in sub-zero temperatures during an extremely light morning rush hour on January 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Businesses and schools have closed, Amtrak has suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights have been cancelled and mail delivery has been suspended as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

94 – The number of competitors who dropped out of the Arrowhead 135, an ultra-endurance test in northeast Minnesota that requires entrants to cover 135 miles on foot, ski or bicycle. Fifty-two people — or roughly 36 percent of participants — completed the race that ended Wednesday. The average finish rate for participants is less than 50 percent.

