EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The latest report released by the US Department of Education blasting Michigan State University’s handling of sexual assaults related to the investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar and other campus crime.

CHARLOTTE, MI – FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that Education officials have been looking into the East Lansing school’s compliance with the Clery Act which requires notifying the campus community about crimes in a timely manner.

Eleven women who told university or campus security officials about assaults by Nassar are listed in the Education Department report. It also says no warnings were issued about 21 burglaries and other crimes from 2011 to 2016.

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listen during the sentencing phase in Eaton, County Circuit Court on January 31, 2018, in Charlotte, Michigan. Last week Nassar was sentenced in Ingham County to 40 years to 175 years in prison. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Michigan State is working on a formal response to federal officials.

Hundreds of girls and women said Nassar sexually molested them while working for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s