LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan residents can stop the voluntary reduction of gas usage at midnight Thursday.

Consumers Energy give the OK to return to regular use after midnight.

The utility is still asking people to help reduce natural gas use until then after a Wednesday fire at one of its plants – combined with record demand amid bitterly cold weather – led to concerns over the utility’s ability to keep gas flowing.

CEO Patti Poppe says the appeal to set thermostats at 65 degrees or lower led to a 10 percent reduction in use. The facility is partially open while repairs continue.

The fire remains under investigation.

Poppe credits residential customers and large industrial users that stopped operations with stepping up to help ensure people have heat.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.