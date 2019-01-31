FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Ford looks to help their workers “take a load off” at work, with wearable technology. Ford is one of many companies looking to newer technology to help aid workers in their daily jobs.

Nicholas Gotts wears an EksoVest during his shifts building Mustangs at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit. He says the exoskeleton makes his job “a whole lot easier and a lot less strenuous.”

Stop by our booth and try on the EksoVest @EksoBionics pic.twitter.com/8V84YIri5l — Wearable Robotics (@wearablerobots) December 5, 2018

Ford piloted the EksoVest at two U.S. plants before deciding last year to expand its use to 15 factories and seven countries. The vest provides lift assistance for 5 to 15 pounds per arm.

Cyberpunk is Now: Ford is deploying EksoVest exoskeletons to 15 of its plants for use by employees performing tasks which involve overhead lifting pic.twitter.com/oz8uxGzQvf — ΜΔDΞRΔS (@hackermaderas) December 8, 2018

Aerospace giant Boeing Co. is among other companies that provide their workers with exoskeletons.

