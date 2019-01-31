



Spring training is an annual tradition that attracts baseball fans from across the country to Phoenix, Arizona, where 15 major league teams warm up for the season ahead. Balmy weather, cheap tickets and the opportunity to ditch the winter doldrums are a major draw, and baseball fans are sure to savor the front-row views of top-tier players.

February and March are the time to go, and visitors can consult the spring training schedule to plan a visit around their favorite team’s matchups.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between Detroit and Phoenix, including some top-rated hotel options and other beloved local attractions.

Flight deals to Phoenix



The cheapest flights between Detroit and Phoenix are if you leave on Feb. 27 and return from Arizona on March 2. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $217.

There are also deals to be had earlier in February. If you fly out of Detroit on Feb. 26 and return from Phoenix on March 1, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $253 roundtrip.

Top Phoenix hotels



To plan your accommodations, here are two of the Phoenix area’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

Talking Stick Resort (9800 Talking Stick Way)



For an all-around top recommendation, consider Talking Stick Resort. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.

This AAA Four Diamond property in Scottsdale features 496 rooms and suites with unparalleled views of the Sonoran Desert, plus great dining options, several lounges, two championship golf courses, a 650-seat showroom with live entertainment, a state-of-the-art casino, outdoor pools, and a 13,000-square-foot luxury rejuvenation spa.

The JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix (5350 E. Marriott Drive)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, try The JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix. The 4.9-star hotel has rooms for $263/night. This luxury resort is located near the Desert Ridge Marketplace and the Musical Instrument Museum.

Top picks for dining and drinking



Don’t miss Phoenix’s food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner’s listings.

Postino Central (5144 N. Central Ave.)

One of Phoenix’s most popular restaurants is Postino Central, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 91 reviews on Skyscanner.

“An adorable adaptive project that converted a mid-century modern post office into wine and bruschetta haven in the middle of our neighborhood,” wrote visitor Alexandra.

True Food Kitchen (2502 E. Camelback Road)

Also worth considering is True Food Kitchen.

Biltmore Fashion Park offers an eclectic mix of stores and restaurants, combining national retail brands and specialty boutique shops in a lush, open-air garden setting. True Food Kitchen at Biltmore Fashion Park is conveniently located off East Camelback Road and 24th Street in Phoenix.

“An absolute must for healthy eaters and comfort foodies alike,” wrote Alison. “We take all our out-of-town guests here and everyone raves about it.”

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro (1008 E. Camelback Road)

Finally, there’s Oregano’s Pizza Bistro.

Oregano’s is a Chicago-style pizza bistro serving thin- and stuffed-crust pizzas, unique pasta dishes, huge salads, and specialty drinks. It features patio dining and big band music.

Featured local attractions



To round out your trip, Phoenix offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Want to see where the action goes down during the regular season? Chase Field offers stadium tours six days a week. Preseason games start March 25.

The Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)

Then, there’s The Arizona Science Center.

With over 350 interactive exhibits, a range of free presentations and a massive IMAX theater, you can spend the whole day learning and exploring.

“Four floors of fun for kids of all ages,” wrote reviewer Colin. “While many of the permanent exhibits lean toward actual young people â€” and will be crawling with them during normal hours â€” the special exhibits, films and lectures have plenty to offer for adults.”

