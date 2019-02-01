DETROIT (AP) — Derrick Devon Durham, a 24-year-old man from Detroit is facing murder charges following the drive-by shooting on Southfield Freeway last week.

We need your help to find whoever murdered 3-year-old Christian Miller. Please report anything you know to @MIcrimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips are anonymous. Please share. pic.twitter.com/jrQT1S84bW — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) January 28, 2019

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy also charged Durham with five weapons-related charges Friday in connection with the shooting of Christian Miller on Jan. 24 while riding in his godmother’s SUV on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit’s west side. The boy died the following morning.

Durham surrendered to police Wednesday. He was expected to be arraigned later Friday.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Michael Shaw said at a news conference Wednesday “a traffic incident” occurred between Durham and the boy’s godmother and “we don’t think the godmother was aware of what was going on when this incident occurred.”

