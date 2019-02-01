DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – The 36th District Court

Water main breaks and burst pipes due to bitterly cold temperatures have disrupted operations at a Detroit court, a university library and other places around Michigan.

The 36th District Court is closed Friday amid flooding caused by a burst pipe due to this week’s subzero temperatures. A restoration company will work through the weekend to get the court ready to reopen Monday.

