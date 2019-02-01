THREE RIVERS, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Ada Salna, a 90-year-old woman from Three Rivers in St. Joseph County, died Wednesday after she was locked out of her house.

Salna was found covered with snow on the steps, and she died of hypothermia and blood loss from a cut.

Salna was reportedly was feeding birds when she was locked out.

