DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to speak at a meeting in which civil rights officials could ask her to reconsider her predecessor’s opinion that state law doesn’t protect LGBT people from discrimination.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will decide Friday whether to make the request to Nessel at its scheduled meeting in Detroit. The commission says she’s expected to discuss the issue.

The commission in July directed the Michigan Department of Civil Rights to continue investigating complaints based on sexual orientation and gender identity, despite then-Attorney General Bill Schuette’s opinion. He said last year the board overstepped when it said the state’s civil rights law covered those categories.

Department director Agustin Arbulu said last year the commission wasn’t bound by Schuette’s opinion. Schuette’s office said it was binding on state agencies.

The meeting originally set for Monday was postponed because of severe weather.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.