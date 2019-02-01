



In honor of Black History Month there are several community events happening across Metro Detroit. Many of the events are family-friendly and they all provide an opportunity to explore Black history and gain awareness.

Here is a list of the various Black History Month events happening across the area.

Black History Month Kick-Off Event: The Southfield Parks & Recreation Department invites you to celebrate the history of African-Americans at the Southfield Celebrates Black History Month Kick-off Event. The event will feature the Black History 101 Mobile Museum,

Where: Southfield Pavillion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield

When: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Jim Crow Museum Bus Tour: Join Black Scroll Network History & Tours as they explore the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia in Big Rapids, MI on the campus of Ferris State University. Along with that, they will also investigate a few Black historic sites in Detroit.

Where: Departure, Meijer Store 8 mile rd, Detroit

When: 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Black History Month Celebrations at the Henry Ford: All month long the Henry Ford has ongoing events to celebrate Black History Month. From musicals, to plays and workshops you can learn something new at the Henry Ford.

Where: The Henry For Museum, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn

When: February 2019

Click here for more information.

Stories From Our History: ‘And Still We Rise’: Join the Charles H. Wright Museum in the Contemporary Artists’ Gallery as several members of the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers perform stories on Black history. They will be accompanied by musician Rich Willis on the keyboard. This event is free and open to the public!

Where: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit

When: February 16, 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

African American History Day at the Museum: This annual family-friendly event features make-and-take crafts, story readings, games, and live performances, all in celebration of Black History Month.

Where: Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit

When: February 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

