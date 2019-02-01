FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich (CBS Detroit) – At first glance, it seemed real, the University of Farmington boasted that its “innovative curriculum combines traditional instruction and distance learning with full-time professional experiences.”

However, the University was not real, it was created in 2015 as part of a sting operation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the Detroit Free Press, on Wednesday, ICE arrested 130 foreign students across the country who were enrolled in the fake school.

The school targeted legal immigrants who wanted to stay in the country past their visa or those who wanted to re-enter the country so they could work.

The prosecutor maintains that the students arrested knew they were participating in the illegal operation, they call it a “pay-to-stay” scheme. It is unclear how many students are facing deportation, but it’s being called one of the largest sweeps in recent years.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security shut down a website that had been created for the University of Farmington. On the website, it now reads: “The University of Farmington has been closed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

