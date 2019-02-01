BATH, Maine (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Former Senator, Carl Levin, who served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will be on hand to witness the keel-laying of the USS Carl Levin.

The keel-laying ceremony harkens back to the days of sailing vessels when construction began with a keel upon which the ship is built.

Modern warships aren’t built that way, so the ceremony marks a milestone in steel fabrication. The 9,500-ton destroyers in the Arleigh Burke class can easily top 30 knots while simultaneously waging war with enemy ships, submarines, missiles and aircraft.

