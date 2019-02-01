SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – According to Google, the most searched Super Bowl food in Michigan, not surprising, is pizza.

Just in time for the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday, Google Trends has released their yearly list of the most Googled recipes by state, as well as the most-searched Super Bowl player.

Ohio & Wisconsin prefers buffalo chicken dip, Indiana wants fried rice while Illinois searched for jalapeño poppers.

The most interesting is New Mexico and their pea and peppercorn mash!

The most searched player across the U.S. is Tom Brady.

