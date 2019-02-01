Filed Under:Oakland University, polar vortex


ROCHESTER, MI (CBS Detroit) – A water main break forced the Kresge Library at Oakland University to closed Friday.

The library will be closed until future notice.

Flooding occurred on the first-floor basement and the second-floor main entrance to the library.

A restoration crew is on site to asses the damage.

For the latest info, please check Oakland University Police Department’s website.

