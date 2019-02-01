



— A man famed for his reported involvement in metro Detroit’s drug trafficking community has been arrested.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Detectives assigned to the Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team (NET) arrested Ryan James Zettell, a 21-year-old resident of Troy for drug trafficking throughout Oakland County and surrounding communities.

Zettell goes by the street name ‘Ozone’ and he was featured on the Netflix series “Dope.”

Police say the NET investigation into Zettell began in July 2018, when they received a tip which identified Zettell as a Troy-area drug trafficker. This tip also indicated Zettell was featured in the Netflix show in Episode 3 of Season 2, which featured stories focused on the Metro Detroit region.

Detectives were able to conduct undercover buys and surveillance of Zettell and arranged many purchases of both cocaine and MDMA, also known as ‘Molly,’ according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The NET team secured search warrants for two locations where they had witnessed Zettell conduct illegal activities, they said. During the arrest of Zettell, Detectives recovered a backpack containing digital scales, 62 acid tabs, 29 grams of Molly, a gram of cocaine, and a laptop, police said.

At one of the search warrant locations, a Kimber .45 semiautomatic weapon was recovered, as well as one gram of cocaine, and $7,195 in US currency, police said.

After Zettell’s arrest, he was interviewed by Detectives where they said he admitted to being on the Netflix series.

Zettell is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail. He was arraigned Friday on a six-count felony warrant by the Honorable Judge Maureen M. McGinnis in 52-4 District Court.

