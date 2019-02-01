



MICHIGAN (PATCH) — State troopers will be doing extra patrols this Super Bowl Sunday.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) reminds football fans and motorists to make safe driving choices this weekend during Super Bowl Sunday festivities, including having a designated driver.

Troopers will join their counterparts from across the country in the international traffic safety initiative, Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts), looking out for impaired drivers.

“Please have a plan in place before you head to that Super Bowl party,” said MSP Lt Michael Shaw. “Troopers will be watching for impaired drivers and distracted drivers as well as those not wearing their seat belts. We want everyone to have a great Super Bowl Sunday and make it back home safely.”

The enforcement period runs from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3.

