Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Proud, photography, polar vortex, Seen in Detroit, snow, winter

Negative double-digits hit the Detroit area this week, but it sure made for some great photos! Check out some of our favorite cold-weather snaps from the week in this week’s round-up!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

View this post on Instagram

Iced Detroit

A post shared by Susan Su (@susancanfly) on

View this post on Instagram

-23 degrees Celsius. #blackandwhitephotography

A post shared by Rui Costa (@ruicostapt) on

View this post on Instagram

Chillingly beautiful. #cold #winteriscoming #science

A post shared by Ben Sedillos (@quesedillos) on

View this post on Instagram

❄️ Winter is definitely here. We got the snow. Let’s see how we handle the cold weather. It’s not always so bad. Dress warm and figure out some things to do indoors. The snow is the only thing I look forward to during winter. Enjoy your Monday! #instagramphotographer #instagramphotographers #instagramphotooftheday #instagramphotography_ #ig_photolife #ig_photoofday #ig_photo_oftheday #ig_photogramers #ig_photostar #snowyscene #snowylandscape #snowyweather #snowingoutside #detroitisbeautiful #detroitphotographers #detroitphoto #photographers_hub #photographers_shots #michiganphotographers #waynecounty #corktown #corktowndetroit #michiganavenue #travel_magazine #photo_hitchhiker #canonrebelt7i #roosevelt #wintertimecold #winterisbeautiful #winterscenery

A post shared by Fred Otis Maples (@f.maplesphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s a multiple cups of coffee kind of morning ☕️

A post shared by Sarah Lettow (@thelifeofsarahmarielettow) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s