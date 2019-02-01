Negative double-digits hit the Detroit area this week, but it sure made for some great photos! Check out some of our favorite cold-weather snaps from the week in this week’s round-up!
New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
#detroit
Big shoutout to @carhartt for makiNg dope socks that kept my toes warm so I could take this shot and enjoy the sound of the ice moving.
"If you can conquer the cold you can conquer anything" A quote from a book by @aubreymarcus that I've been reading. Seems so fitting at the moment This polar vortex is no joke. To all my friends in the midwest and the east coast, I hope you're staying warm!
❄️ Winter is definitely here. We got the snow. Let's see how we handle the cold weather. It's not always so bad. Dress warm and figure out some things to do indoors. The snow is the only thing I look forward to during winter. Enjoy your Monday!