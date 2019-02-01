SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) We survived the sub-zero temperatures that descended on the region this week. Now, just days later temperatures will soar to a high of almost 50 degrees throughout Southeastern Michigan.
Here’s a look at the forecast:
Friday
Partly cloudy, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Saturday
Cloudy, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday Night
A chance of freezing rain. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday Night
A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.