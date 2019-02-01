SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) We survived the sub-zero temperatures that descended on the region this week. Now, just days later temperatures will soar to a high of almost 50 degrees throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday

Partly cloudy, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday

Cloudy, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of freezing rain. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

