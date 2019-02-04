DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. says it is working to fix a malfunctioning flare at its Detroit refinery, which caused a foul odor to spread across the Metro Detroit area Sunday.

The company released a statement Sunday, apologizing and saying the odor is related to a flare that needs to be repaired. A flare is a safety device that allows Marathon to combust excess materials at the refinery in southwestern Detroit. The flare is being deactivated.

Marathon says it hasn’t detected dangerous levels of any substances.

Wind blowing from the west is carrying the odor north and northeast. Some people noticed it miles away in Warren in Macomb County.

