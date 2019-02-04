NEW HAVEN (AP) — A southeastern Michigan high school girls’ basketball coach has been accused of sex crimes for engaging in what authorities say has been a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old player.

Macomb County prosecutors charged 43-year-old Latwan Turner Monday with four counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of gross indecency. Turner, a coach at New Haven High School, was arrested Saturday in a vehicle outside of a hotel in the Detroit suburb of Warren.

Prosecutors say in a release that he was in the vehicle with the girl. It was the latest in what they describe as “a series of sexual encounters” since last month.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Turner has an attorney. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

School officials say they are cooperating with the investigation.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.