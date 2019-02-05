Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

14-24-30-37-38, Lucky Ball: 12

Poker Lotto

QS-2H-5H-6H-8S

Midday Daily 3

0-2-8

Midday Daily 4

5-2-6-0

Daily 3

8-6-5

Daily 4

2-4-3-3

Fantasy 5

11-20-26-33-36

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-04-11-13-14-19-21-25-27-28-29-34-36-37-38-41-42-52-61-62-72-75

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

