DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
14-24-30-37-38, Lucky Ball: 12
Poker Lotto
QS-2H-5H-6H-8S
Midday Daily 3
0-2-8
Midday Daily 4
5-2-6-0
Daily 3
8-6-5
Daily 4
2-4-3-3
Fantasy 5
11-20-26-33-36
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-04-11-13-14-19-21-25-27-28-29-34-36-37-38-41-42-52-61-62-72-75
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
