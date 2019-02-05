MEBANE, N.C. (AP) – Robert “Bobby” Adam Whitt, who was born in Michigan and raised in Ohio was positively identified as the body found almost two decades in North Carolina.

Remains of Murdered Boy Found in Mebane in 1998 Identified https://t.co/lxrQ4fWfC8 pic.twitter.com/DwkOwCG7Lq — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) February 5, 2019

Last year, the consultant who helped solve the Golden State Killer case, Barbara Rae-Venter, used DNA to determine the child was half-Asian and half-white. Online DNA ancestry services identified a possible relative.

That relative disclosed Bobby’s name, saying family assumed his mother took him to South Korea. Based on that information, police determined an unidentified woman found in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, around the same time was Bobby’s mother.

Authorities have identified a suspect who’s incarcerated in a separate case. That suspect hasn’t been charged.

