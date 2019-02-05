LANSING, Mich. (AP)
– Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to study the adequacy of the state’s energy supply and its ability to deliver natural gas, electricity, and propane.
Whitmer’s request Monday to the Michigan Public Service Commission followed a bitterly cold week, with temperatures dipping well below zero.
Consumers Energy asked customers to temporarily lower thermostats to 65 degrees after a compressor station fire near Detroit raised concerns about keeping gas flowing. DTE Energy requested voluntary reductions in electricity use.
Whitmer asked the public service commission for a report by July 1. The Democratic governor said it should include information about plans for distributing energy during emergencies; areas or systems most at risk; and how to prepare for extreme weather that seems increasingly likely as the climate changes.
