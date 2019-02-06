DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Schools all across Metro Detroit are closed Wednesday due to freezing rain which leads to slippery roads and power outages.

I waited to be sure but the weatherman appears to be right. Ice! No school Novi – Wednesday February 6. pic.twitter.com/nuwP26cD9d — Steve Matthews (@docsmatthews) February 6, 2019

Almost 1,000 schools including Detroit and Wayne State University others closes due to the weather.

In mid-Michigan, flooding caused by an ice jam along the Grand River in Portland prompted officials to evacuate about 50 people from homes near the river.

More than 50,000 customers were without power early Wednesday, mostly in western Michigan, after freezing rain brought down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a large swath of the Midwest, spanning from Nebraska through Michigan. The warnings come in the wake of the snow, ice and shivering cold hitting normally mild cities in the West.

