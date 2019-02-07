Detroit (CBS Detroit) – PLANTeD was born from a desire to help create equity and improve access to fresh produce in Detroit. Utilizing indoor hydroponic technology, the PLANTeD farm grows sustainable food that fuels our communities.

“Detroit is like many other big cities across the country who struggle to provide food access for people in their community,” explains Kimberly Buffington, Managing Partner at PLANTeD. “Changing the way Detroiters access to produce is what Planted is all about.”

Controlled environment agriculture – like hydroponics – is ground-breaking technology, and they also view it as a necessary component of bringing fresh, locally sourced produce to the Detroit community on a consistent, year-round basis.

“Hydroponic growing is really unique in that you use water in place of soil, so as a grower you learn how to get that plant to thrive in water with nutrients,” adds Buffington. “It’s a very interesting and dynamic process, and in my opinion, it’s one way we can feasibly grow enough food to feed the planet”.

“Our biggest challenge as a small business is we always need manpower, more people to work since our business is growing very rapidly, so we need all hands on deck every single day.”

“It’s so important to set up shop here in Detroit because the need for food is so great, and we feel like we can make an impact over time as we grow produce right here in the city and turn it over to the neighborhoods that need it the most.

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.