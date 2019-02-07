Oak Park, MI (CBS Detroit) -So what makes a good sandwich? The bread? The meat? Or maybe the condiments? Well at Ernie’s Market in Oak Park, it’s all of the above…plus a little love.

“Ernie has an overwhelming abundance of love, and he just wants to make sure everybody receives it, explains Lori Hassan, Ernie’s Daughter. “He lets everybody know how important they are to him. Plus, the sandwiches are amazing, and people come from far and wide to get one”.

“Once people meet my dad, they want to come back and see him, and they want the feeling that they get when they walk in the door. He loves what he does, and people don’t see that very often, and they appreciate it.”

“When you walk in here, and my dad sees you one time, he knows your name, he knows your family, he knows your cousins. And because it’s Ernie, he gets away with that, and that’s just the way it is.”

“That person will come back if you love them, adds Ernie. “I care about the community, it’s a community thing…a love thy neighbor type of thing. Where can you go today and feel safe? And this is what it’s about. I’m gonna keep doing it for a long time!”

So who loves you? Ernie loves you, baby!

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.