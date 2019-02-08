Filed Under:2019

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who fell through ice in the Muskegon River in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The Osceola County sheriff says two more teens who fell through the ice are safe, but a third teen didn’t get to shore Thursday. A small boat and sonar equipment were being used in the search Friday.

Sheriff Justin Halladay described the conditions as “very cold, windy and snowing.”

The site is in Sylvan Township, 85 miles north of Grand Rapids.

