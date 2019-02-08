Filed Under:$500k, Detroit Tigers, donation, Jordan Zimmermann, Mandy Zimmermann, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Mandy & husband Jordan Zimmermann give back.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and his wife are donating $500,000 to the baseball program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where both were student athletes.

 

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a solo home run to Eddie Rosario of the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

The university said Thursday that the donation from Zimmermann and his wife, Mandy, marks the largest gift of its kind to a Pointers athletic program. The school says it plans to use the money to upgrade University Field with a new scoreboard, backstop and batting cages.

The university also plans to rename the facility Zimmermann Field, in recognition of the donation.

 

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 11: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 11, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

Zimmermann is a two-time all-star who grew up in Auburndale, a Wisconsin village about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Stevens Point. He went on to play for the Washington Nationals. He threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history in 2014.

Mandy Zimmermann played softball at UW-Stevens Point.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

