BEDFORD TOWNSHIP (AP) — A 50-year-old man who didn’t fight charges after a crash killed two teenage siblings as they walked near a southeastern Michigan roadway has been sentenced to a minimum of 11½ years in prison.

Raymond Reyome of Erie Township learned his punishment Thursday after he pleaded no contest to two counts of reckless driving causing death. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as one for sentencing.

Police have said 13-year-old Justin Haun and 16-year-old Alyssa Haun of Lambertville were struck July 4 by a pickup that left the edge of a roadway in Bedford Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. They were pronounced dead at hospital.

Prosecutors have said Reyome was smoking marijuana when he lost control of his truck.

