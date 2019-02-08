



Congressman John Dingell’s legacy went far beyond Detroit or Michigan as theroundtable of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit Regional Chamber President Sandy Baruah, and Amy Nederlander, Founder of L!FE Leaders, Inc., talked about as they joined Host Carol Cain and shared stories.

Mr. Dingell, 92, who had been in hospice care as his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell announced via twitter on Wednesday, died Thursday night. The couple had been married 40 years.

Related: John Dingell’s Services Will Be Held In Dearborn

Nederlander, who comes from the well known theater family, talked about her dad, uncle and other family members and their dealings with the late Congressman through the years.

Evans talked about “the Gentleman from Michigan” as the late Congressman was called for his ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans in getting things done. Mr. Dingell, a World War II veteran, played a key role in the adoption of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Social Security and the Affordable Care Act.

“The Dean” as he was also known, was the longest serving Congressman in U.S. history.

Among other topics on the show, Baruah talked about President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech this week. Evans also weighed in and mentioned the disconnect between his words and actions.

Evans talked about his upcoming state of the county speech which he will deliver in March and referenced issues such as education, roads and more that he will highlight.

Nederlander discussed her mission in recent years of helping young people in Detroit gain experiences through the theater and other work places.

She mentioned the upcoming L!FE Leaders Inaugural Gala being held March 28 at the Fisher Theatre which includes the musical “Hamilton” a dinner and conversation after with Jeffrey Seller (producer of the show) and others involved with the epic production. Tickets are being sold with proceeds supporting the organization.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hamilton, a musical that embodies our mission to empower our youth to empower their future,” she said. “L!FE students’ training and direct work with local businesses, communities and political leaders build experience and relationships that ensure the continued dynamic growth of Detroit’s revitalization.”

For more, go to FueledByLife.org

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62