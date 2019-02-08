Filed Under:2019, marijuana, Michigan


MICHIGAN — A batch of marijuana products have been recalled in Michigan.

The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued a health and safety advisory due to the sale of marijuana which failed laboratory testing. The products were sold between 11/13/18 and 2/1/19 at 664 Vassar, LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar).

This recall affects the following products sold from 664 Vassar, LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) – License PC-000035 – located at 664 State Rd, Vassar, MI:

Click here for the full list.

