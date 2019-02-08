LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to seek changes to Michigan’s Medicaid work requirements before they take effect, saying the “onerous” rules could lead to recipients losing coverage.

The Democrat wrote a letter to the federal government Friday. She accepted the terms and conditions of a waiver the state received in December to implement the work requirements, saying it ensures the continuation of an expansion of Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of adults.

But she said she will work with the Republican-led Legislature to make changes so the expansion “preserves coverage, promotes work, reduces red tape and minimizes administrative costs.”

Whitmer says an independent study shows up to 183,000 residents could lose Medicaid once work or education requirements begin.

Republicans could block any attempt to revise the work law enacted last year.

