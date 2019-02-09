



Looking for an adventure in one of the world’s great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America’s largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It’s the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world’s largest single metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls, and theaters. And the city’s 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars, and nightlife.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Detroit and Mexico City on travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Mexico City to get you started.

Flight deals to Mexico City



The cheapest flights between Detroit and Mexico City are if you leave on March 4 and return from Mexico on March 7. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $344, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Detroit on Feb. 25 and return from Mexico City on Feb. 28, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $348 roundtrip.

Top Mexico City hotels



To plan your accommodations, here are some of Mexico City’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.

“Great location to amazing restaurants and street food, excellent staff, champagne to greet you when you walk in, daily free dessert delivery — what else can you ask for on a vacation?” wrote visitor Yvette.

The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juárez)

There’s also the 4.9-star rated The Four Seasons Mexico City, which has rooms for $179/night.

Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a Los Ninos Heroes and Monumento a Los Heroes de la Independencia.

The Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102 Colonia Condesa)



If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, try The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night. This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City’s Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Featured Mexico City food and drink



If you’re looking to snag a bite at one of Mexico City’s many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner’s listings that will help keep you satiated.

El Moro (Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, 42)

One of Mexico City’s most popular restaurants is El Moro, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 17 reviews on Skyscanner.

“This tranquil little place serves delicious and crispy churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce,” wrote reviewer Claudia.

Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)

Another popular dining destination is Panaderia Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.

“This is the sister bakery to Rosetta,” wrote visitor Leila. “It’s a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries.”

What to see and do in Mexico City



Not sure what to do in Mexico City, besides eeating and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Callejón Regina

The top-rated visitor attraction in Mexico City, according to Skyscanner, is the Callejón Regina.

“This is my favorite street in all of Mexico City,” wrote visitor Jenny. “It’s in the area of the historical center, and there are endless restaurants, cafes, and bars to choose from all along the street. It’s also a great place to sit and people-watch the artsy and eclectic people of Mexico City.”

Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera (Calle Salvador Díaz Mirón S/N)

Another popular destination is the Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera, an elaborately designed steel kiosk.

“The kiosk of Santa María la Ribera is a benchmark of ancient Mexico,” wrote visitor Maru. “On weekends it is always full of children, families, and travelers taking pictures. Do not lose detail of its dome and the eagle that gives the final touch at the tip.”

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juárez)

Finally, consider checking out The Palacio de Bellas Artes, a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. From outside, marvel at the 1934 building’s white-marble beauty and symbolic sculptures, including an eagle eating a snake. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.

